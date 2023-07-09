Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, comments on Meta’s new Threads app.
  • Threads are compared to Instagram but lack “thirst pics,” according to Musk.
  • Threads gain attention as a potential competitor to Twitter.
Advertisement

Elon Musk recently weighed in on Meta’s new Threads app, drawing comparisons to Instagram while noting its absence of “thirst pics.”

Musk’s comment coincided with Threads garnering attention as a potential competitor to Twitter.

However, legal disputes have arisen between Twitter and Meta, with Musk’s legal representative accusing Meta of utilizing confidential Twitter information and former Twitter employees in the development of Threads.

In a recent tweet, Musk suggested that Threads may not be as enticing as Instagram due to its lack of visual content.

The head of Instagram has acknowledged the current limitations of Threads and has assured users that additional features will be incorporated in future updates.

This response indicates the platform’s commitment to enhancing the app’s appeal and functionality.

Advertisement

Also Read

MrBeast Surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Followers
MrBeast Surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Followers

MrBeast surpasses Mark Zuckerberg as the most followed person on Meta's Threads...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story