Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

MrBeast Surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Followers
MrBeast surpasses Mark Zuckerberg as the most followed person on Meta's Threads...
Elon Musk recently weighed in on Meta’s new Threads app, drawing comparisons to Instagram while noting its absence of “thirst pics.”
Musk’s comment coincided with Threads garnering attention as a potential competitor to Twitter.
However, legal disputes have arisen between Twitter and Meta, with Musk’s legal representative accusing Meta of utilizing confidential Twitter information and former Twitter employees in the development of Threads.
In a recent tweet, Musk suggested that Threads may not be as enticing as Instagram due to its lack of visual content.
The head of Instagram has acknowledged the current limitations of Threads and has assured users that additional features will be incorporated in future updates.
This response indicates the platform’s commitment to enhancing the app’s appeal and functionality.
