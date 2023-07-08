Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm over $90 million Twitter fee

Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm over $90 million Twitter fee

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm over $90 million Twitter fee

Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm over $90 million Twitter fee

Advertisement

Elon Musk sues Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz for most of the $90 million fee received from Twitter, which prevented his $44 billion buyout withdrawal.

The complaint was filed in a California court, with Musk accusing Wachtell of taking advantage of the situation by accepting large “success” fees from departing Twitter executives.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, deemed the $90 million payout “unconscionable,” especially considering Wachtell’s significantly lower billing for their work on the Delaware lawsuit.

According to the complaint, “Wachtell arranged to effectively line its pockets with funds from the company cash register while the keys were being handed over” to Musk.

Musk has taken legal action against Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, aiming to recover what they consider to be excessive fees charged by the law firm.

Advertisement

The fees were agreed upon by one of Wachtell’s partners and Twitter’s chief legal officer on the day of the buyout’s closing. The lawsuit quotes former Twitter director Martha Lane Fox, who expressed shock at the amount lawyers would be paid.

Also Read

‘Competition is fine, cheating is not’: Musk reacts to Threads
‘Competition is fine, cheating is not’: Musk reacts to Threads

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta for their new app Threads shortly...

Wachtell has not yet provided a response to the lawsuit. Various legal disputes have arisen for Twitter since Musk’s acquisition, including lawsuits from landlords, vendors, and consultants claiming unpaid bills, as well as a potential lawsuit by Twitter against Meta Platforms over its Threads app.

Wachtell has previously been involved in litigation with billionaire Carl Icahn over a hostile takeover. In 2018, a judge dismissed Icahn’s malpractice claim.

The case in question is X Corp v. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, filed in the California Superior Court, County of San Francisco, No. CGC-23-607461.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story