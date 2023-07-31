Elon Musk’s glowing X raises concerns in San Francisco

Elon Musk’s messaging platform, X, stays in San Francisco with a glowing “X” logo on HQ.

Elon Musk plans to keep his messaging platform, X (formerly Twitter), in San Francisco, as indicated by a giant glowing “X” logo on the company’s Market Street headquarters.

Despite some residents’ objections over the intrusive lights, Musk remains adamant about the decision.

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is currently investigating the structure.

Musk’s commitment to the city is noteworthy, considering his relocation of Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2021.

For San Francisco, this retention could be a positive sign, given the city’s struggles to recover from pandemic-induced losses in tourism and business.

The downtown area has been grappling with job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and decreased tourism due to remote work practices. Furthermore, high-profile crimes and homelessness have marred the city’s reputation.

Musk’s decision to keep X in San Francisco might bring some hope of revitalization and economic resurgence.

Musk wrote, “Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”

@itsmefrenchy123, an X user, said they’d be “LIVID” over the bright logo, visualizing it “right across from your bedroom.”

“I’m just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever,” X user @DollyMarlowe commented.

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating the structure, which may have violated permitting rules.

Company representatives denied roof access twice to BID officials seeking to inspect the logo, with one claiming it was temporary. A BID spokesperson was unavailable for comment on Sunday.