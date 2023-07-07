Elon Musk’s SpaceX Expands Satellite Internet Reach to Mongolia

Mongolia grants two special licenses to SpaceX, enabling it to operate as a low-orbit satellite service provider.

Millions of internet users in Mongolia to gain access to high-speed internet through SpaceX’s Starlink.

Starlink’s network of over 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit allows connectivity in remote areas.

Advertisement

According to an official statement by the Mongolian government, two special licenses have been granted to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, allowing the company to operate as a service provider utilizing low-orbit satellites in Mongolia.

The Mongolian government has announced that millions of internet users in Mongolia will soon have access to high-speed internet through Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX.

Starlink has rapidly developed a network of over 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit, enabling it to offer connectivity even in remote regions.