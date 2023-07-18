Facebook has revealed a range of fresh video-related functionalities, covering everything from editing to exploration, in an effort to improve its competitiveness against platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

The social media giant is consolidating all its video experiences into a single “Video” tab, replacing the previous “Watch” tab. This move aims to provide a centralized hub for all video content, including Reels, long-form videos, and live videos.

To simplify the video creation process, Facebook is integrating editing tools from Reels into its main feed videos, allowing users to create both short and long videos on a single platform.

Additional editing features such as speed control, clip reversal, and replacement are being introduced, along with support for HDR videos on Reels.

Improvements are also being made to audio features, making it easier for users to find suitable audio tracks, reduce noise, and record voiceovers on top of videos.

Furthermore, Facebook is enabling cross-platform interactions by allowing users to comment on Instagram Reels viewed on Facebook. This feature can be accessed by linking the user’s Instagram and Facebook accounts in the Accounts Centre.

The new video-centric feed will enhance the user experience by offering vertical scrolling to transition between videos, while a horizontal scrolling carousel will facilitate browsing through different Reels.

Additionally, a dedicated exploration page will introduce users to various hashtags and topics, accompanied by related short and long videos.

Facebook’s focus on video and these new features demonstrate its commitment to capturing and engaging users in the increasingly popular world of online video content.