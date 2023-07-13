FIA cracks down on loan applications after a suicide incident

Two loan application offices located in Islamabad were searched and closed down by the FIA.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has taken action against online loan apps after the tragic suicide of Muhammad Masood, a 42-year-old resident of Rawalpindi.

Two loan application offices located in Sector G8, Islamabad, were searched and closed down by the FIA. Laptops and computers were seized during the operation.

The FIA is working in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to collect information on illegal loan applications. The spokesperson stated that further actions would be taken against any apps found to be engaged in unlawful activities.

Furthermore, the FIA will request that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) disable these illegal loan applications. Measures will also be taken to restrict online advertisements related to these unauthorized loan apps.

The FIA urged individuals who have experienced harassment from these loan apps to file complaints with the Cybercrime Circle and encouraged people to report incidents of blackmail or any other forms of abuse.