Google Messages Adds Animated Emoji Support

Google Messages is a default messaging software on many of the top Android phones available. The app is without a doubt necessary for everyday communication because it can handle traditional SMS/MMS. Furthermore, it can withstand more advanced RCS standards, allowing it to connect with nearly everyone who has a phone number. To improve user experience, the app has received powerful AI features that allow users to write down rapid responses. The important thing to note here is that the chat app now supports animated emojis, albeit with some limitations.

The important element to remember here is that sending normal emoji is already possible in Messages. The addition of animated emoji, on the other hand, will make it more entertaining. Isn’t that right? Let me tell you that it appears that animations only operate when only one emoji is sent. Using more than one emoji or a combination of text and emoji does not appear to activate the animation.

The new modification affects a large number of emoji that are currently available on your keyboard. It brings text to life. It’s worth noting that the addition of emoji animations within Messages was discovered by a Reddit user. On the other hand, Android expert Mishaal Rahman appears to have welcomed a tip on the new visual enhancement, with a user later verifying its presence in the answers. Let me warn you that the new feature does not appear to be available to everyone. At the present, it is only available in certain regions. We hope that it will eventually reach everyone, but it will do so in stages.

We hope that Google will offer the necessary information on animated emoji once it is available to all Google Messages users. The most recent update to the app is a new logo for RCS chats, as well as direct answers for users of the web version of Messages.

