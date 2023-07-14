Google optimizes Gmail app for foldable phones with new design

Google has announced its commitment to enhancing its apps for larger devices such as foldable phones and tablets with the introduction of Android 12L.

In recent years, Google has made strides in improving app designs for these devices, and now it is taking further steps to optimize the user experience.

One notable improvement can be seen in the Gmail app for Android. Users have observed a design change that specifically caters to foldable phones.

Previously, the navigation rail was located at the bottom of the screen, but it has now been moved to the left side, making better use of the larger display.

This adjustment allows for more emails and email content to be visible to users.

The navigation rail itself features various buttons, including Compose, Chat, Email, and Meet. These buttons facilitate seamless switching between different features within the app.

While the new design initially appeared for beta users a couple of months ago, it is now being rolled out more widely.

Interestingly, the redesigned Gmail app is currently exclusive to foldable phones and not yet available for tablets. However, it is expected that the design will eventually extend to tablets as well.

With these updates, Google aims to provide an optimized and user-friendly experience for individuals using its apps on larger screen devices.