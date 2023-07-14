Google Play Games beta for PC launches in India and 60 new countries

Google's Play Games beta for PC has been launched in India, extending its availability to over 120 countries, including 60 new countries such as Argentina and South Africa. This project allows users to play Android games on their Windows systems.

The project was initially launched in 2022 and has gradually expanded to different regions such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe over the past few months.

To run Google Play Games on a PC, users need Windows 10, a PC with 4 CPU physical cores, 10GB of free storage on an SSD, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable, and 8GB of RAM.

It’s important to note that these requirements may change with the final release of the program. Google announced that users in India can access the service in both English and Hindi.

Players will have access to a variety of titles, including popular games like “Eversoul,” “Lords Mobile,” and “Evony: The King’s Return,” as well as Indian titles like “Ludo King” and “Hitwicket Games.” Google offers more than 100 titles under the program.

Game progress can be synced across devices, including Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PC. Last year, Google introduced keyboard control for select Android games on ChromeOS.

In March, the company also launched an emulator for game-makers to quickly debug their games, and it offers integration with Android Studio for developers to make adjustments and deploy their games.