Edition: English
Google releases stable version of Nearby Share for Windows PCs

Google’s Nearby Share, their version of Apple’s AirDrop, has officially graduated from beta testing and is now available for Windows.

After receiving feedback from over 1.7 million users during testing, Google has released a stable version for download.

True to its name, Nearby Share allows seamless sharing of files between Android phones and now Windows PCs.

The beta saw a remarkable 50 million files transferred between Android devices and PCs. With the stable version, users can now estimate transfer times and enjoy an image preview feature within device notifications to ensure the correct file is being shared.

Moreover, Google has collaborated with HP to preinstall the Nearby Share app on “select Windows PCs, such as the Dragonfly Pro”.

This move will likely boost the adoption of the file-sharing service, making it even more accessible and user-friendly for all.

So, if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to share files across devices, Nearby Share is a fantastic solution to consider.

