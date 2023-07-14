Google’s launch of Bard, its AI chatbot based on large language models, seemed like a rushed response to ChatGPT’s popularity, even resorting to attention-seeking tactics at Google I/O.

Google’s chatbot, Bard, is gradually maturing with new updates and features. The recent “July update” indicates that Google plans to provide monthly updates for Bard.

One significant improvement is the expanded availability of Bard. It is now accessible in Europe and Brazil, making it available in over 230 countries and territories worldwide.

Furthermore, Bard supports communication in more than 40 languages, which is an impressive feat.

Among the new features, Bard now allows users to listen to its responses and easily adjust them. There are five different tone and style options, including simple, long, short, professional, and casual. Currently available in English, this feature will soon expand to other languages.

Advertisement

Also Read Can Google’s Bard surpass OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the EU, Brazil? Google releases AI chatbot Bard in the EU and Brazil, entering an...

Users can also pin and rename conversations, export Python code to Replit, and incorporate images in their prompts. Additionally, sharing conversations with Bard has become more convenient, thanks to shareable links.

Google’s Bard chatbot is evolving into a more versatile and accessible tool. While it initially seemed like a response to competition, Bard’s regular updates and expanding features indicate Google’s commitment to improving the chatbot’s capabilities.

With increased availability and language support, Bard aims to provide a more personalized and efficient conversational experience for users worldwide.