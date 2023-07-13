Google’s Quantum Computer Outpaces Top Supercomputer by ’47 Years’ in Speed

Google achieves significant progress in quantum computing capabilities.

Quantum computer outperforms supercomputers in terms of speed.

Demonstrates quantum supremacy and provides insights into quantum noise.

Google researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough in the capabilities of current quantum computers, signaling progress towards fully capable and practical quantum computing. Although quantum computers still face challenges related to stability and errors, their computing potential continues to impress.

The Google team utilized a system with 70 operational qubits, which can represent multiple states simultaneously, enabling calculations at remarkable speeds. By employing a synthetic benchmark called random circuit sampling, the researchers demonstrated the superiority of their quantum computer over traditional supercomputers in terms of speed.

In their experiments, the Frontier supercomputer, currently the world’s most powerful, would take over 47 years to perform the same calculations that Google’s Sycamore quantum computer completed in seconds. This achievement is viewed as a demonstration of quantum supremacy, showcasing the ability of quantum computers to tackle tasks beyond the reach of classical computers.

The research also sheds light on quantum noise and its impact on the operation of quantum systems. Understanding and mitigating this noise is crucial for the proper functioning of quantum computers.

According to experts, including Steve Brierley from quantum company Riverlane, these advancements represent a significant milestone in the field of quantum computing research.

