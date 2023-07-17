Government blocked 43 illegal loan applications

The MoITT has launched a crackdown on illegal loan apps, resulting in the immediate blocking of 43 apps.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications instructed the PTA Chairman to block the 43 apps.

The IT minister contacts the FIA for proactive action against illegal loan applications.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has taken a significant step by cracking down on illegal loan apps in the country. As part of this initiative, 43 apps in this category have been immediately blocked.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, Syed Amin Ul Haque, announced that 43 apps have been blocked following the ministry’s instructions. He further stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd), has been directed to take swift action in response to this issue.

The minister emphasized the importance of raising awareness about these fraudulent activities and urged the initiation of an awareness campaign. He urged individuals to report any incidents to the relevant authorities, including the PTA, FIA Cybercrime, and local police, to ensure appropriate action can be taken.

As per the MoITT, the IT minister has reached out to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and instructed them to proactively take action against these entities involved in illegal loan apps, eliminating the need to wait for complaints before initiating action.