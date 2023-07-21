Govt sets up advisory council to boost IT exports by $15 billion

The government has formed an advisory council to boost IT exports to $15 billion in three years.

The government has formed a high-level advisory council on IT and the digital economy with the aim of boosting the country’s digital economy and increasing IT exports to $15 billion over the next three years. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs the council, which comprises 31 members, including representatives from relevant ministries and the private sector.

During the launch of several IT-related initiatives, the Prime Minister expressed that Gulf states are keen to invest in Pakistan, which would bring significant benefits to the country.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate and make every effort to create a positive impact, citing the country’s expertise and energy to achieve remarkable results. The government is committed to supporting investors and acting as a partner and catalyst in providing various forms of assistance.

The advisory council was convened after IT exports fell short of the set target of $5 billion in the outgoing financial year. Additionally, the present government’s term is expected to end in the next few months.

In response, the council’s term of reference was defined during the meeting. Its main goals include suggesting a roadmap to achieve the $15 billion IT export mark annually, identifying key growth areas and challenges, and proposing solutions to overcome obstacles. It will also assess gaps in the public and private sectors and recommend measures to address them.

To efficiently address the tasks, the advisory council may form specific sub-committees with defined timelines and scope. Regular fortnightly meetings, where members can participate in person or virtually, will be held to monitor progress and report to the Prime Minister.

The history of constituting advisory councils with ambitious targets for the economy and IT exports has occurred multiple times in the past. However, suggestions from the private sector were often disregarded. Exporters have raised concerns about multiple hurdles in policy implementation, but these issues were left unaddressed, leading to economic losses.

