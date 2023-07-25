Govt to amend CERT rules for Cyber Security Monitoring Council

The federal government has proposed a modification to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) rules.

The federal government has suggested a modification to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) rules.

According to sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), as reported by media, the CERT Council will be established under the CERT Rules. The federal government, during the approval of the CERT Rules, instructed the inclusion of a representative from the Cabinet Division in the CERT Council.

The CERT Council will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Commerce, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other significant institutions. The Council’s role will be advisory. The Ministry of Law will make necessary amendments to the rules based on Cabinet instructions, and the rules will be officially notified thereafter.

According to sources, the National Computer Emergency Team (nCERT) and Sectoral CERTs will be notified after the rules are officially issued. Sectoral CERTs will be established for Defense, Telecom, Banking and finance, Power, and other crucial sectors.

A distinct secretariat for the National CERT will be created, initially aided by the National Telecom and Information Security Board (NTISB). Letters will also be sent to provincial governments to establish provincial CERTs. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a computer emergency response center is already functioning, and it can potentially be transformed into a provincial CERT.

The federal cabinet approved the Computer Emergency Response Team Rules ten days ago. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) mentioned that the rules were sent to the federal cabinet for approval after gathering feedback from all stakeholders and receiving approval from the cabinet committee. Once the rules are officially notified, measures will be taken to create a cyber-secure ecosystem in Pakistan.

