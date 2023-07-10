Haier launches P7 series Smart LED TV

The new Haier P7 Series Smart LED TV is sure to be the centre of attention in your living room.

Get ready to enter a whole new world of entertainment with Haier’s newly launched P7 Series Smart LED TV! Boasting a myriad of features that are set to revolutionize the way you watch TV, this marvel of technology is the ultimate way to elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

With its sleek design and powerful performance, the new Haier P7 Series Smart LED TV is sure to be the centre of attention in your living room. This new LED TV offers endless entertainment options for people who wish to seek perfection and don’t want to miss out on any detail.

The Haier P7 Series boasts Google TV, which means you get access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. With Google TV, you can browse, discover and watch all your favorite content seamlessly and with utmost ease.

The Haier P7 Series is equipped with an HQLED display that provides 10Bits color range with an immersive viewing experience. The picture quality is crisp, clear, bright and lifelike, making you feel like you’re a part of the action. The Dolby Vision-Atmos technology adds to the immersive experience, providing exceptional picture and sound quality.

The Haier P7 Series also features hands-free voice control, which gives you the control to command your TV without the need for a remote. You can simply use the power of your voice to change channels, adjust the volume, or even search for your favorite shows, without having to leave the couch.

The LED’s sound system is another standout feature. With 30 watts of sound, the audio is powerful, clear, and rich. Whether you’re watching a movie, sports, or a concert, its DBX TV technology and sound quality is sure to blow you away with its unparalleled sound experience.

Finally, the Haier P7 Series comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, making it a powerhouse when it comes to performance. You can easily store your favorite shows, movies, and games without any lag or stutter.

Haier MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) is another feature in this exceptional LED. This technology is designed to enhance the image quality of fast-moving scenes. This feature works by analyzing the content of the video and adding extra frames to smooth out motion and reduce blur. This means that you can enjoy a more immersive and visually stunning experience, whether you’re watching sports, action movies, or playing video games.

The Haier P7 series also comes with Built-in Chromecast, which allows you to easily stream content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer directly onto the TV. With this feature, you no longer need to rely on an external device such as a dongle or box to cast your favorite content. The Built-in Chromecast feature is easy to use and can save you time and effort by eliminating the need for extra cables or devices. You can simply cast your content onto the TV with just a few taps on your phone.

The 120Hz DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology is a great addition for gamers in this LED. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV can deliver a more responsive and smooth gaming experience. This technology ensures that the screen can keep up with the fast-paced action of modern video games. The result is a more immersive gaming experience that is sure to please even the most demanding gamers.

Haier P7 comes with the offer of FREE installation, and is available in 43” size and above. To conclude we can say that the newly launched Haier P7 Series by Haier, is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a smart TV with exceptional features, and high focus on details. With Google TV, an HQ LED display, Dolby Vision-Atmos technology, hands-free voice control, and a powerful sound system, and so much more, the Haier P7 Series is sure to take your viewing experience to the next level, making it your ultimate entertainment choice to enjoy every detail to the fullest.

