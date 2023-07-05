Advertisement
Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor 90 Lite

Honor is soon releasing the 90 Lite smartphone, which is an affordable device with great features.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a primary 100 MP lens, alongside secondary lenses with resolutions of 5 MP and 2 MP and the front camera is 16 MP.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Honor 90 Lite has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with support for 35 W fast charging.

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Honor 90 Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
Dimensions162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Silver, Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 35W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

