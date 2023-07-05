Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor V40 price in Pakistan & Features
Honor V40 has a 6.72-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1236...
Honor is soon releasing the 90 Lite smartphone, which is an affordable device with great features.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a primary 100 MP lens, alongside secondary lenses with resolutions of 5 MP and 2 MP and the front camera is 16 MP.
It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Honor 90 Lite has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with support for 35 W fast charging.
Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan
Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-
Honor 90 Lite specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Silver, Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 35W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.