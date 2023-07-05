Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor is soon releasing the 90 Lite smartphone, which is an affordable device with great features.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a primary 100 MP lens, alongside secondary lenses with resolutions of 5 MP and 2 MP and the front camera is 16 MP.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Honor 90 Lite has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with support for 35 W fast charging.

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Honor 90 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Silver, Cyan Lake, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 35W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

