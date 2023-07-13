Advertisement
Honor 90 price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor 90

Honor released the 90 series of smartphones, which will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.

The Honor 90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor 90 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The gadget is run by the MagicOS 7.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13, and has a 4800 mAh battery capacity.

Honor 90 price in Pakistan

Honor 90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Honor 90 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMagicOS 7.1
Dimensions161.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 644
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1200 x 2664 Pixels (~436 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 200 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.4″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front50 MP, f/2.4, 100˚, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

