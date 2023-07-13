Honor 90 price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor V40 price in Pakistan & Features
Honor V40 has a 6.72-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1236...
Honor released the 90 series of smartphones, which will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.
The Honor 90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Honor 90 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The gadget is run by the MagicOS 7.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13, and has a 4800 mAh battery capacity.
Honor 90 price in Pakistan
Honor 90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-
Honor 90 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 644
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2664 Pixels (~436 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.4″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.4, 100˚, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.