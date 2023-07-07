Honor 90 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor released the 90 series of smartphones, which will be available soon on the market.

The phone is powered by a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The Honor 90 has a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The gadget’s operating system is Android 13 and has a 4800 mAh battery capacity.

Honor 90 price in Pakistan

Honor 90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.1 Dimensions 161.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition (4 nm) GPU Adreno 644 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1200 x 2664 Pixels (~436 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.4″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 50 MP, f/2.4, 100˚, (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”