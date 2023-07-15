Advertisement
Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Magic V2

Honor is currently working on the upcoming Magic V2 series, set to launch soon in both local and global markets. Recent leaks suggest that the Magic V2 will be a foldable device with a stylish design and a high-quality display.

The smartphone has a 7.9-inch foldable LTPO OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2156 x 2344 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor.

The Honor Magic V2 includes 16 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The main camera of the Magic V2 will feature a 50 MP resolution, accompanied by a 20 MP secondary camera and a 50 MP third camera. These large sensors will enable users to capture exceptional photo quality and take their photography experience to the next level.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 66 W.

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 346,999/-

Honor Magic V2 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMagicOS 7.2
DimensionsUnfolded: (156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm or 4.8 mm), Folded: (156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm or 10.1 mm)
Weight231 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Silk Black, Silk Purple, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm))
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyFoldable LTPO OLED Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size7.9 Inches
Resolution2156 x 2344 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: 6.43 inches, 1060 x 2376 pixels, 402 ppi, LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2500 nits, nanocrystal glass 2.0
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 16GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detction, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps (10-bit), [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+, OIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, OTG, Display Port 1.2
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC-SIM, HCE, Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, magnesium Alloy frame, Titanium alloy folding mechanism, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

