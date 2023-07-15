Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 90 price in Pakistan & specifications
Honor released the 90 series of smartphones, which will be available soon...
Honor is currently working on the upcoming Magic V2 series, set to launch soon in both local and global markets. Recent leaks suggest that the Magic V2 will be a foldable device with a stylish design and a high-quality display.
The smartphone has a 7.9-inch foldable LTPO OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2156 x 2344 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor.
The Honor Magic V2 includes 16 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The main camera of the Magic V2 will feature a 50 MP resolution, accompanied by a 20 MP secondary camera and a 50 MP third camera. These large sensors will enable users to capture exceptional photo quality and take their photography experience to the next level.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 66 W.
Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan
Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 346,999/-
Honor Magic V2 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm or 4.8 mm), Folded: (156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm or 10.1 mm)
|Weight
|231 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm))
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO OLED Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.9 Inches
|Resolution
|2156 x 2344 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: 6.43 inches, 1060 x 2376 pixels, 402 ppi, LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2500 nits, nanocrystal glass 2.0
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detction, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps (10-bit), [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+, OIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, OTG, Display Port 1.2
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC-SIM, HCE, Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, magnesium Alloy frame, Titanium alloy folding mechanism, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
