Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan & specs

Honor is currently working on the upcoming Magic V2 series, set to launch soon in both local and global markets. Recent leaks suggest that the Magic V2 will be a foldable device with a stylish design and a high-quality display.

The smartphone has a 7.9-inch foldable LTPO OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2156 x 2344 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor.

The Honor Magic V2 includes 16 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The main camera of the Magic V2 will feature a 50 MP resolution, accompanied by a 20 MP secondary camera and a 50 MP third camera. These large sensors will enable users to capture exceptional photo quality and take their photography experience to the next level.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 66 W.

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan

Honor Magic V2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 346,999/-

Honor Magic V2 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.2 Dimensions Unfolded: (156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm or 4.8 mm), Folded: (156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm or 10.1 mm) Weight 231 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Foldable LTPO OLED Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 7.9 Inches Resolution 2156 x 2344 Pixels (~402 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: 6.43 inches, 1060 x 2376 pixels, 402 ppi, LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2500 nits, nanocrystal glass 2.0 Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 16GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detction, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps (10-bit), [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+, OIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) USB USB Type-C 3.1, OTG, Display Port 1.2 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A, 5G Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC-SIM, HCE, Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, magnesium Alloy frame, Titanium alloy folding mechanism, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 66W wired, 5W reverse wired

