Honor is set to launch the Magic V2 foldable on July 12, along with three other devices. Teasers have been released for the Honor MagicPad 13, the Honor Watch4 with eSIM, and a fifth-generation TV with slim bezels.

One of the upcoming products is the Honor MagicPad 13, which is speculated to be the brand’s largest tablet yet, with a 13-inch diagonal screen.

It is expected to offer compatibility with a cover keyboard and a stylus, making it a potential competitor to tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, and Apple iPad Pro 12.9.

Furthermore, Honor will introduce the Honor Watch4 with eSIM capabilities, marking the first time the brand incorporates this feature into its wearable lineup. Unlike the Watch GS 3, the image suggests a simpler design for the new smartwatch.

Lastly, Honor will showcase the Honor TV 5, promising “flagship picture quality and next-level high definition for exploring new horizons.” However, it is worth noting that Honor’s TV releases are typically limited to the Chinese market.