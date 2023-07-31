Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery
Honor has launched its newest X-series smartphone, the Honor X6a, in the...
Honor has recently unveiled the latest addition to their X-series lineup, the X5 Plus. This smartphone comes with amazing features and will soon be available in the market.
The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.
The Honor X5 Plus includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.
It comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.
The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the rear with LED flash.
The phone’s battery is 5000 mAh and the operating system is Android 13.
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
Honor X5 Plus specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.