Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor X5 Plus has a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Honor has recently unveiled the latest addition to their X-series lineup, the X5 Plus. This smartphone comes with amazing features and will soon be available in the market.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

The Honor X5 Plus includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the rear with LED flash.

The phone’s battery is 5000 mAh and the operating system is Android 13.

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Honor X5 Plus specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology TFT LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”