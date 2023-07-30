Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
  • Triple-camera setup with LED flash on the back.
  • Available colors: Silvery Grey and Ice Blue.
  • Powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support.

    The Oppo Reno 10 is coming soon to the market with amazing features. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is covered by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

    • Advertisement

The Reno 10 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13. The Oppo Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The coming device colours available are Silvery Grey, Ice Blue The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 10 specification

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilvery Grey, Ice Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs
HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Honor X6a, an entry-level smartphone, was recently introduced in the UK...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story