Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor recently revealed the new X5 Plus, the latest addition to their X-series lineup. The phone will be available soon on the market with great features.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.

The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor X5 Plus boasts a powerful camera setup. On the back, it features two camera sensors with resolutions of 50 MP and 2 MP, respectively. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies in high quality. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan Honor X5 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999 Honor X5 Plus specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology TFT LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh