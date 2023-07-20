Honor X5 Plus to launch soon with impressive specs

Honor is working on a new budget-range smartphone called the Honor X5 Plus.

The device is likely to feature a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The Honor X5 Plus is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor.

The recently launched Honor Play 40C is targeted at budget-range users and comes with a Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, an HD+ 90Hz display, and a 13MP primary camera. Now, a new report reveals details about another budget-range smartphone from Honor called the Honor X5 Plus.

According to Appuals’ report, the upcoming Honor X5 Plus is likely to feature a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is expected to have a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens.

According to the report, the Honor X5 Plus is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, which was announced in February 2022 and utilizes a 12nm process. The device will run on the latest Android 13 OS with Honor’s custom MagicOS 7.1 skin on top, and users can anticipate access to Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The rumored specifications for the Honor X5 Plus include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to support 4G with Dual SIM nanoSIM capability, as well as Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth 5.0.

Based on the given specifications and features, it appears that the Honor X5 Plus will be a budget-friendly device. While it might show up on certification websites soon, the brand might choose a silent launch, so it’s recommended to stay alert for updates. Stay tuned for further details as they emerge.

