HONOR X6a launched with 90Hz display, fast charging and High refresh rate

Honor has just released its latest smartphone, the Honor X6a. The device is a direct successor to the Honor X6, which was released in September 2022. The X6a brings a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a higher refresh rate screen, larger battery, and faster charging.

DESIGN AND DISPLAY

The Honor X6a has a refreshing design that is different from most other smartphones on the market. The device has a flat-screen design with a slightly curved back. The phone is available in two colors: Cyan Lake and Midnight Black. The Honor X6a features a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

This means that the screen will refresh 90 times per second, which provides a smoother and more responsive viewing experience. The display also has a resolution of 720 x 1,612px, which is decent for a mid-range smartphone.

PERFORMANCE

Under the hood, the Honor X6a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. This chipset is not the most powerful on the market, but it is more than capable of handling everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking social media, and playing light games. The X6a also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is enough for most users.

CAMERAS

There’s a 50MP main cam with an f/1.8 aperture around the back alongside a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth helper. The software side is covered by Android 13 with Honor Magic UI 7.1 on top. The battery comes in at 5,200 mAh and it supports up to 22.5W charging speeds.

Honor X6a comes in Cyan Lake and Midnight Black colors and retails for £130 in the UK.

