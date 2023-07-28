Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs
The Honor X6a, an entry-level smartphone, was recently introduced in the UK without much fanfare. Notable features of this phone include a large storage capacity, a high refresh rate display, and ample storage space. Below, you’ll find comprehensive details regarding its specifications, features, and pricing.

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan is expected to be from PKR 38,376.

HONOR X6a Specs

Check the specs of Honor X6a.

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnounced2023, July 28
StatusAvailable. Released 2023, July 28
BODYDimensions163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.43 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight188 g (6.63 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeTFT LCD, 90Hz
Size6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 13, Magic UI 7.1
ChipsetMediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal128GB 4GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama, portrait
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
FeaturesPortrait
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
PositioningGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
