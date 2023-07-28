HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Honor X6a, an entry-level smartphone, was recently introduced in the UK without much fanfare. Notable features of this phone include a large storage capacity, a high refresh rate display, and ample storage space. Below, you’ll find comprehensive details regarding its specifications, features, and pricing.
HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan
HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan is expected to be from PKR 38,376.
HONOR X6a Specs
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2023, July 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2023, July 28
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.43 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|TFT LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, Magic UI 7.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama, portrait
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
