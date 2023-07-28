HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Honor X6a, an entry-level smartphone, was recently introduced in the UK without much fanfare. Notable features of this phone include a large storage capacity, a high refresh rate display, and ample storage space. Below, you’ll find comprehensive details regarding its specifications, features, and pricing.

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan is expected to be from PKR 38,376.

HONOR X6a Specs

Check the specs of Honor X6a.

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2023, July 28 Status Available. Released 2023, July 28

BODY Dimensions 163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.43 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type TFT LCD, 90Hz Size 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 13, Magic UI 7.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB 4GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

Advertisement

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama, portrait Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features Portrait Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable

Advertisement

Also Read HONOR X6a launched with 90Hz display, fast charging and High refresh rate Honor has just released its latest smartphone, the Honor X6a. The device...