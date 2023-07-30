Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Articles
Advertisement
Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Advertisement
  • Honor has launched its newest X-series smartphone, the Honor X6a, in the UK.
  • The Honor X6a is a direct upgrade to the previous Honor X6.
  • It features a higher refresh rate screen, a larger battery, and faster charging capabilities.
Advertisement

Honor has launched its newest X-series smartphone, the Honor X6a, in the UK. This device is a direct upgrade to the previous Honor X6, boasting a higher refresh rate screen, a larger battery, and faster charging capabilities.

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

The Honor X6a features a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a high refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For additional storage, the device offers a microSD card slot, and it also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

At the rear of the Honor X6a, you’ll find a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android 13 with Honor Magic UI 7.1 on the surface. Powering the device is a generous 5,200 mAh battery, which supports fast charging up to 22.5 W.

Also Read

WhatsApp introduces a ‘shortcut’ for adding participants to groups
WhatsApp introduces a ‘shortcut’ for adding participants to groups

WhatsApp is launching a new feature to add participants to groups directly...

Advertisement

The Honor X6a is available in two color options: Cyan Lake and Midnight Black, and it is priced at £130 in the UK. For early bird orders, Honor is offering a £10 discount on the retail price.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story