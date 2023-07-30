Honor X6a revealed with 90 Hz display & 5,200 mAh battery

Honor has launched its newest X-series smartphone, the Honor X6a, in the UK.

Honor has launched its newest X-series smartphone, the Honor X6a, in the UK. This device is a direct upgrade to the previous Honor X6, boasting a higher refresh rate screen, a larger battery, and faster charging capabilities.

The Honor X6a features a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a high refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For additional storage, the device offers a microSD card slot, and it also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

At the rear of the Honor X6a, you’ll find a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android 13 with Honor Magic UI 7.1 on the surface. Powering the device is a generous 5,200 mAh battery, which supports fast charging up to 22.5 W.

The Honor X6a is available in two color options: Cyan Lake and Midnight Black, and it is priced at £130 in the UK. For early bird orders, Honor is offering a £10 discount on the retail price.

