How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26

Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 26, showcasing the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable smartphones, the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic wearables, and a series of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the event:

When is it?

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. UTC, which translates to 7 a.m. Eastern time in the United States, noon in London, 1 p.m. in Central Europe, 4:30 p.m. in India, and 8 p.m. in Seoul, South Korea, where the unveiling will occur.

How do I watch it?

Samsung will stream the event on its official website, and it will also be available for live streaming on the company’s official YouTube channel. Below, we have embedded the video, which will go live on Wednesday during the event.

What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to be similar to its predecessor, and we have covered its features in a separate article. On the other hand, the Flip5 will feature a true gapless body when folded, thanks to a new hinge design.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will reintroduce the popular rotating bezel, a distinctive feature that sets Samsung wearables apart from other smartwatches. As for the Tab S9 series, including the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, they will mark Samsung’s return to the premium tablet market after a gap of 1.5 years. Anticipated improvements across all models include larger batteries, enhanced displays, and faster chipsets.

