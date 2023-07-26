The HTC U23 is now on sale in Taiwan.

It is available in two colors: black and white.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The recently launched HTC U23 is now up for sale in Taiwan through HTC’s official website. It is available in two colors and comes with a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration priced at TWD14,990 ($480/€435/INR39,160).

The HTC U23 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 13 as its operating system. It includes a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery, supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, it offers reverse wireless charging functionality.

The HTC U23‘s notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, NFC, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the smartphone retains a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.

The HTC U23 is quite similar to the U23 Pro, with differences in storage, primary camera resolution (64 MP vs. 108 MP), and the absence of a macro unit. The U23 Pro was introduced in May and offers two memory options: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. For a detailed specs comparison between the HTC U23 and U23 Pro, you can refer to the provided link.

