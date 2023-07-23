Huawei is working on Its Own iPhone Dynamic Island

Huawei is bringing back the pill-shaped punch hole feature for the Mate 60 series.

The dual selfie camera and 3D ToF sensors will be centrally positioned.

The capabilities of Huawei’s Dynamic Island are yet to be revealed.

Leaked information indicates that Huawei will bring back the pill-shaped punch hole feature, which was last seen in the Mate 40 and P40 series in 2020.

Huawei is planning to detach the dual cameras and 3D ToF sensors from the bezel once again, and this design is expected to debut in the upcoming Mate 60 series this autumn, according to reports.

Huawei’s decision to launch a centrally positioned dual selfie camera design in the Mate 60 series will be their first instance of adopting this concept, which Apple first introduced in their iPhone 14 Pro series.

The inclusion of two cameras, including a ToF sensor, is not new to Huawei’s flagship phones. This feature has been present since the Mate 30’s launch in 2019 and was briefly featured in the P series as well.

The unique aspect of the new model is the placement of these features, which were previously situated either on the side or behind a full notch on earlier Mate phones.

Apple introduced a software feature called Dynamic Island with its latest iPhones, creatively utilizing the cutout, a design element that wasn’t favored by many.

Huawei is expected to follow a similar approach by designing notifications and apps to optimize and make effective use of the small yet significant space created by the centrally positioned dual selfie camera. Realme has already adopted this strategy with some of its phones, and Xiaomi is also rumored to release a phone with similar features.

The capabilities of Huawei’s version of Dynamic Island are yet to be revealed.

