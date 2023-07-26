Huawei Mate 60 series embraces circular camera island design

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 60 series, expected to hit the market soon. Building on the success of the Mate 50, this upcoming line is set to introduce some exciting new features.

Leaks suggest that the Mate 60 will adopt Huawei’s own version of the Dynamic Island concept, similar to Apple’s design.

The rear of the phone will feature a circular camera island, which seems to be a continuation of the design language from its predecessor.

Take a look:

The circular camera island is expected to house four camera lenses and additional sensors. Interestingly, the camera positions will be different from the Mate 50.

Of particular intrigue is the rumor that the periscope zoom lens will “adopt new technology,” hinting at potential advancements in photography capabilities.

The leaked image also shows a circle beneath the camera island, which is purportedly for the wireless charging coil area. This suggests that the Huawei Mate 60 will likely support wireless charging, offering greater convenience to users.

Regarding its performance, some earlier reports speculated that Huawei might develop an in-house chipset, but it now appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could power the Mate 60, promising a powerful and efficient user experience.

With the launch just weeks away, anticipation is building for the Huawei Mate 60 series. As always, fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await Huawei’s latest innovations and advancements in mobile technology.

