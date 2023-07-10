Advertisement
Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan & Special features

Huawei Nova 7i is now available on the market. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels.

Under the hood, it is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top.

In terms of optics, the Nova 7i comes equipped with a quad-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. The Huawei Nova 7i also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10
Dimensions159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSkyline grey, Midnight Black, Crush Green, Sakura Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP6
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/75 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), G Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30min) (advertised)

