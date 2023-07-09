Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Nova 7i is now available on the market. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top.

In terms of optics, the Nova 7i comes equipped with a quad-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. The Huawei Nova 7i also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Huawei Nova 7i specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI EMUI 10 Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby ( Nano -SIM) Colors Skyline grey, Midnight Black, Crush Green, Sakura Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 1.88 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 MP6 DISPLAY Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/75 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), G Sensor, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30min) (advertised)

