Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Nova 7i is now available on the market. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top.
In terms of optics, the Nova 7i comes equipped with a quad-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. The Huawei Nova 7i also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.
The Huawei Nova 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Skyline grey, Midnight Black, Crush Green, Sakura Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP6
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat13 400/75 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), G Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30min) (advertised)
