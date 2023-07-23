Advertisement
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Huawei Nova 9 is a high-end smartphone with powerful features.
  • It boasts a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G CPU.
The Huawei Nova 9 is a high-end smartphone with a powerful processor, an outstanding camera setup, and rapid charging.

The Huawei Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G CPU and has 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

It also has a 4,300mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capabilities, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 38 minutes.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

BUILDOSHarmony OS 2.0
UIEMUI 12
Dimensions160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Blue, Black, Green, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.57 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Also Read

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo launched the Oppo A76 in Pakistan, featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD...

