Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

Equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.

Powered by a 5000 mAh battery and runs on EMUI 12 based on Harmony OS 2.0.

The Huawei Nova Y90 is a widely available product with a competitive pricing. Specifically, a mid-range smartphone.

Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Huawei Nova Y90 specifications

BUILD OS Harmony OS 2.0 UI EMUI 12 Dimensions 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)