Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan & specification

  • Features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.
  • Equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.
  • Powered by a 5000 mAh battery and runs on EMUI 12 based on Harmony OS 2.0.
The Huawei Nova Y90 is a widely available product with a competitive pricing. Specifically, a mid-range smartphone.

The phone’s screen is a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels. The phone has an 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.

EMUI 12, which is based on Harmony OS 2.0, powers the phone. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has Dimensity 8100 chipset. The smartphone has

The Huawei Nova Y90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

BUILDOSHarmony OS 2.0
UIEMUI 12
Dimensions163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Blue, Pearl White, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 40W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

