Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Huawei P60 Pro will be available both domestically and internationally. Huawei has finally returned with a brand new flagship that will be the straight successor to its predecessors.The first thing to mention is that this beast might be outfitted with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core CPU.

The Huawei P60 Pro is said to include triple cameras with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP resolution and twin LED illumination. A single 32 MP front-facing camera will capture and record in high resolution.

The Huawei P60 Pro features a 6.6-inch Quad-HD+ capacitive touchscreen with a full HD+ resolution of 1228 x 2700 pixels and an Adreno 740 GPU, which allows you to load high-quality graphics as quickly as possible. A 5000 mAh battery powers the device.

Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 164,999/-

Huawei P60 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Harmony OS 2.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, ( Nano -SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Quad-HD+ OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1228 x 2700 Pixels (~449 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50MP + 50 MP (ultra-wide) + 64 MP (telephoto), Dual LED Flash Features Leica optics, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to quad-band: GLONASS (4), BDS (4), GALILEO (3), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

