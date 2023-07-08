Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
The Huawei P60 Pro will be available both domestically and internationally. Huawei has finally returned with a brand new flagship that will be the straight successor to its predecessors.The first thing to mention is that this beast might be outfitted with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core CPU.
The Huawei P60 Pro is said to include triple cameras with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP resolution and twin LED illumination. A single 32 MP front-facing camera will capture and record in high resolution.
The Huawei P60 Pro features a 6.6-inch Quad-HD+ capacitive touchscreen with a full HD+ resolution of 1228 x 2700 pixels and an Adreno 740 GPU, which allows you to load high-quality graphics as quickly as possible. A 5000 mAh battery powers the device.
Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan
Huawei P60 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 164,999/-
Huawei P60 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Quad-HD+ OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1228 x 2700 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50MP + 50 MP (ultra-wide) + 64 MP (telephoto), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to quad-band: GLONASS (4), BDS (4), GALILEO (3), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
