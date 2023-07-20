Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan and features. The Infinix Note 12...
Huawei Y9 2019 is available in the market. A Chinese company called Huawei’s top-of-the-line Y series smartphone.
The screen on the phone is 6.5 inches across. It comes with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.
The phone has two cameras, one on the back and one on the front. It runs on Android 8.1. (Oreo).
The 1080 x 2340-pixel screen on the front of the Y9 2019 is good because it has a higher resolution.
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Charging 5V/2A 10W
