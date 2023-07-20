Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & features

The Huawei Y9 2019 is available on the market.

The screen on the phone is 6.5 inches.

The phone has two cameras, one on the back and one on the front.

Advertisement

Huawei Y9 2019 is available in the market. A Chinese company called Huawei’s top-of-the-line Y series smartphone.

The screen on the phone is 6.5 inches across. It comes with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The phone has two cameras, one on the back and one on the front. It runs on Android 8.1. (Oreo).

The 1080 x 2340-pixel screen on the front of the Y9 2019 is good because it has a higher resolution.

Also Read Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specs Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan and features. The Infinix Note 12...

Huawei Y9 2019 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications

BUILD OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 GPU Mali-G51 MP4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 400GB) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 5V/2A 10W To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.