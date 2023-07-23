Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
The Huawei Y9 is a mid-range device that was released on October 1, 2018, with a decent price range. The Kirin 710 (12 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Huawei Y9. It is a good-performing processor and suitable for multitasking and day-to-day use.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded by adding a microSD card. There is a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone.
The Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Charging 5V/2A 10W
