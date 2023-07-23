Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Huawei Y9 is a mid-range device released on October 1, 2018.

It features a Kirin 710 Octa-Core processor suitable for multitasking.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution.

Advertisement

The Huawei Y9 is a mid-range device that was released on October 1, 2018, with a decent price range. The Kirin 710 (12 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Huawei Y9. It is a good-performing processor and suitable for multitasking and day-to-day use.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded by adding a microSD card. There is a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 specifications

BUILD OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 GPU Mali-G51 MP4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 5V/2A 10W

Also Read Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features Oppo launched the Oppo A76 in Pakistan, featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD...