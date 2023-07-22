Recently, there was a leak from top mobile site indicating that Infinix is going to launch a gaming-oriented smartphone named the Infinix GT 10 Pro at the beginning of August.

The report included pictures of the Infinix GT 10 Pro in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors with a Cyber Mecha design. The latest teasers show the GT 10 Pro with cool mini LEDs on its back panel.

These LEDs form a “unique and interactive backlight interface”, illuminating when users launch a game. They also activate via new notifications and function as a charging status indicator.

The teaser shows the Mirage Silver version of the smartphone, which has a color-changing back panel that shifts between steel blue and dusty pink when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Although the complete specifications for this phone haven't been officially disclosed by Infinix, a leaked image of the phone's retail box confirms that it will have 8 GB of physical RAM (expandable with 8 GB virtual RAM) and 256 GB of storage.

The device will come pre-loaded with Android 13-based XOS 13, promising a “clean environment” free of “unnecessary bloatware and irritating advertisements.”

After it was revealed that Infinix is looking to make a Nothing Phone (2) lookalike, there had been tremendous excitement around the upcoming Infinix smartphone

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will be launched in a few weeks, and as it’s a popular brand in Pakistan, there’s a good chance the gaming phone will be available in our local market too. We can expect more details about the phone soon.

