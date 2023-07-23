Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Infinix is releasing a new gaming-focused smartphone called the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

The phone will be available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors.

The device has 8 GB of RAM (+8 GB virtual) and 256 GB of storage.

Recently, leaked insider information from sources hinted at Infinix‘s upcoming gaming-focused smartphonee is set for an early August release.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro appeared in leaked images showcasing Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors with a Cyber Mecha design. Fresh teasers now reveal the phone’s dynamic mini LEDs on the back panel.

The dynamic mini LEDs serve as a distinctive and interactive backlight interface, illuminating when users start a game, receive notifications, or indicate the charging status.

In a teaser, the Mirage Silver variant of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is showcased, featuring a color-changing back panel that shifts to steel blue and dusty pink hues when exposed to sunlight or UV light.

Infinix has not disclosed all the specifications for the GT 10 Pro yet, but a leaked image of the phone’s retail box confirms it will have 8 GB of RAM (+8 GB virtual) and 256 GB of storage.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will come with Android 13-based XOS 13, offering a clean environment without unnecessary bloatware and annoying advertisements.

With the Infinix GT 10 Pro’s launch just a few weeks away, more information is expected to surface soon. Given Infinix’s significant presence in Pakistan, there is a strong possibility that this gaming phone will also be available in the local market.

