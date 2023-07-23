Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Advertisement
  • Infinix is releasing a new gaming-focused smartphone called the Infinix GT 10 Pro.
  • The phone will be available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors.
  • The device has 8 GB of RAM (+8 GB virtual) and 256 GB of storage.
Advertisement

Recently, leaked insider information from sources hinted at Infinix‘s upcoming gaming-focused smartphonee is set for an early August release.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro appeared in leaked images showcasing Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors with a Cyber Mecha design. Fresh teasers now reveal the phone’s dynamic mini LEDs on the back panel.

The dynamic mini LEDs serve as a distinctive and interactive backlight interface, illuminating when users start a game, receive notifications, or indicate the charging status.

In a teaser, the Mirage Silver variant of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is showcased, featuring a color-changing back panel that shifts to steel blue and dusty pink hues when exposed to sunlight or UV light.

<yoastmark class=

Infinix has not disclosed all the specifications for the GT 10 Pro yet, but a leaked image of the phone’s retail box confirms it will have 8 GB of RAM (+8 GB virtual) and 256 GB of storage.

Advertisement

Also Read

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to launch in China this...

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will come with Android 13-based XOS 13, offering a clean environment without unnecessary bloatware and annoying advertisements.

With the Infinix GT 10 Pro’s launch just a few weeks away, more information is expected to surface soon. Given Infinix’s significant presence in Pakistan, there is a strong possibility that this gaming phone will also be available in the local market.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story