Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix is set to launch the GT 10 series of smartphones, which will include a Pro variant. These phones will offer all the latest specifications and features, similar to those found in their upcoming flagship model.
It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Infinix GT 10 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset. It has a 3.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G710 MC10.
The GT 10 Pro features a triple camera setup, including a massive 200 MP sensor, a 9 MP sensor, and a 2 MP sensor, and the front-facing camera is 32 MP. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 260 W.
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-
Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 260W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.