Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Advertisement

Infinix is set to launch the GT 10 series of smartphones, which will include a Pro variant. These phones will offer all the latest specifications and features, similar to those found in their upcoming flagship model.

It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset. It has a 3.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G710 MC10.

The GT 10 Pro features a triple camera setup, including a massive 200 MP sensor, a 9 MP sensor, and a 2 MP sensor, and the front-facing camera is 32 MP.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 260 W.

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan July 2023
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is now available on the market with...

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 260W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story