Infinix GT 10 Pro to have mini LEDs and color-changing back panel

Infinix is set to release a gaming-focused smartphone named the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

The phone has a CyberMecha design and a color-changing back panel.

The phone will have 8GB (+8GB virtual) of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Earlier this week, it was reported exclusively that Infinix is set to release a gaming-focused smartphone named the Infinix GT 10 Pro during the first week of August.

Exclusive images of the device were also shared, revealing the Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors with a Cyber Mecha design. Recently, new teasers have emerged, showcasing the mini LEDs on the phone’s back panel in action.

The mini LEDs on the phone’s back panel form a unique and interactive backlight interface that illuminates when users start a game. Additionally, they light up for new notifications and serve as a charging status indicator.

In one of the teasers, the Infinix GT 10 Pro Mirage Silver model’s color-changing back panel transitions to steel blue and dusty pink colors when exposed to UV light.

Infinix has not disclosed the full specifications of the GT 10 Pro yet. However, a leaked image of the smartphone’s retail box confirms that it will have 8GB (+8GB virtual) of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone will run on Android 13-based XOS 13, offering a clean environment without unnecessary bloatware and annoying advertisements.

As the launch date approaches, Infinix is likely to share more information about the GT 10 Pro.

