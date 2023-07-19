Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

Infinix, a brand known for offering feature-packed smartphones at affordable prices, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Hot 10. This smartphone promises to deliver a superior mobile experience without breaking the bank.

The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. This expansive display offers a broad canvas for immersive gaming, multimedia viewing, and multitasking.

Powering the device is a capable MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, which delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The chipset is optimized to handle everyday tasks and provide a seamless experience for the average user.

The smartphone is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs. With variants ranging from 4GB to 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage, users have the flexibility to choose the option that suits their requirements.

The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions.

The phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera equipped with AI beautification features, enabling users to take stunning selfies and make video calls with ease.

The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor ), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”