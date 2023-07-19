Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
Infinix, a brand known for offering feature-packed smartphones at affordable prices, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Hot 10. This smartphone promises to deliver a superior mobile experience without breaking the bank.
The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. This expansive display offers a broad canvas for immersive gaming, multimedia viewing, and multitasking.
Powering the device is a capable MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, which delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The chipset is optimized to handle everyday tasks and provide a seamless experience for the average user.
The smartphone is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs. With variants ranging from 4GB to 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage, users have the flexibility to choose the option that suits their requirements.
The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions.
The phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera equipped with AI beautification features, enabling users to take stunning selfies and make video calls with ease.
The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 38 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 36 hrs
