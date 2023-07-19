Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Infinix, a brand known for offering feature-packed smartphones at affordable prices, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Hot 10. This smartphone promises to deliver a superior mobile experience without breaking the bank.

The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. This expansive display offers a broad canvas for immersive gaming, multimedia viewing, and multitasking.

Powering the device is a capable MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, which delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The chipset is optimized to handle everyday tasks and provide a seamless experience for the average user.

The smartphone is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs. With variants ranging from 4GB to 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage, users have the flexibility to choose the option that suits their requirements.

The Infinix Hot 10 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions.

The phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera equipped with AI beautification features, enabling users to take stunning selfies and make video calls with ease.

The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

