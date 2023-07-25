Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

Infinix, a leading smartphone brand known for offering feature-packed devices at budget-friendly prices, has launched its latest offering in Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10. This new smartphone comes with impressive specifications and is sure to catch the attention of budget-conscious consumers. Let’s take a closer look at its price and specifications to see what it brings to the table.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a sleek and modern design that is bound to appeal to users who prefer a stylish-looking smartphone. The device comes in four eye-catching color options: Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

The smartphone features a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. While the resolution might not be Full-HD, the screen still offers vivid colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web.

The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, a capable processor known for delivering smooth performance in day-to-day tasks and even handling some casual gaming. The gadget includes 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 10 doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The camera system is equipped with various shooting modes and AI enhancements, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos.

On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout, offering users the convenience of taking high-quality selfies and engaging in video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Hot 10 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer. A 5200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor ), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

