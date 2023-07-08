Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system with the XOS 7 user interface.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which is quite good for storing important files and useful data.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in four great colors: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple. A large battery of 6000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Hot 10 detailed specifications Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs Price Price in Rs: 20,999 Price in USD: $95 Ratings Average Rating is 4.1 stars – based on 303 user reviews. Advertisement

Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’ Advertisement