Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system with the XOS 7 user interface.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which is quite good for storing important files and useful data.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in four great colors: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple. A large battery of 6000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Hot 10 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

Price

Price in Rs: 20,999     Price in USD: $95
RatingsAverage Rating is 4.1 stars – based on 303 user reviews.
Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’

